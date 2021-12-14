Jo Ayre is stepping down from the reins of Berkshire Vision after more than forty years with the company. St Joseph's Catholic Church Hall, Maidenhead L-R Lin Hughes, Jo Ayre, Peter Hughes
Dec 2021
READING 134107-1
Unit 2 Bennet Court, Bennet Road, Reading The Cowshed are doing a Christmas appeal for present donations for families in need this Christmas.The team with some of the present donations.
READING 134107-2
Unit 2 Bennet Court, Bennet Road, Reading The Cowshed are doing a Christmas appeal for present donations for families in need this Christmas.The team with some of the present donations.
READING 134107-3
Unit 2 Bennet Court, Bennet Road, Reading The Cowshed are doing a Christmas appeal for present donations for families in need this Christmas.The team with some of the present donations.
READING 134107-4
Unit 2 Bennet Court, Bennet Road, Reading The Cowshed are doing a Christmas appeal for present donations for families in need this Christmas.The team with some of the present donations.