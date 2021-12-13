Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

(RW) Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

(RW) Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
BURCHETTS GREEN 134105

BCA students have raised funds for the local charity, Alzheimers Dementia Support through a number of on-campus sponsored walks and other fun activities and competitions. Anne Entwistle, Principal and Nysa Harris, Director of Operations at the charity, will hand out prizes.

 
BRAY 134104

The pre-school is having a Christmas outdoor lunch and party, their first ever. Little Muddy Me, Bray

 
SLOUGH 134102

Public notices i- Chicken Cottage, 99 High Street, Slough. The shop has applied for an alcohol license.

 
SLOUGH 134101

A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre. It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough

 
WINDSOR 134100

Peascod Street, Windsor, Listening Bench A listening bench has been installed in Peascod Street as part of ITV’s One Million Minutes campaign to combat loneliness.

 

