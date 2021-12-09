SLOUGH 134102

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

Public notices i- Chicken Cottage, 99 High Street, Slough. The shop has applied for an alcohol license.

A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre. It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough

 
Windsor piece about town centre footfall, gift shops and local shops and effect of COVID this xmas. Windsor craft coop, Windsor. Esther Madden, Asma Khalid

 
Peascod Street, Windsor, Listening Bench A listening bench has been installed in Peascod Street as part of ITV’s One Million Minutes campaign to combat loneliness.

 
Sarah Pajwani. Her garden has won a national and south east award in the National Garden Scheme’s favourite garden competition. She has it ready for the winter and is a believer of keeping the garden looking nice all year round. Pinkneys Green, Maidenhead

 
Khaleel Chima, he is only the second person to pass an introductory journalism course for prospective journalists who are disabled. Burnham

 

