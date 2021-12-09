Public notices i- Chicken Cottage, 99 High Street, Slough. The shop has applied for an alcohol license.
Dec 2021
SLOUGH 134101-1
A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough
SLOUGH 134101-13
A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough
SLOUGH 134101-12
A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough
SLOUGH 134101-11
A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough
SLOUGH 134101-10
A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough
SLOUGH 134101-9
A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough
SLOUGH 134101-8
A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough
SLOUGH 134101-7
A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough
SLOUGH 134101-6
A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough
SLOUGH 134101-5
A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough
SLOUGH 134101-4
A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough
SLOUGH 134101-3
A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough
SLOUGH 134101-2
A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough
SLOUGH 134101-14
A resident has a complaint about the approach to the Salt Hill Activity Centre in Slough currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.It has a short section of video-controlled bus lane. Entering will result in a Penalty Charge Notice, PCN, from Slough council. Bath Road, Slough