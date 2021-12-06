Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

COOKHAM 134085

Herries Preparatory School are holding their dress rehearsal for their nativity. Nursery and Reception performing.

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
Amy Crook, who works for the Berks fire service, has once again put up some festive decorations at the station in aid of the Firefighters Charity. L-R Amy Crook, Martin Simmonds, Sam Underwood, Rudy Gallagher. Maidenhead Fire Station, Bridge Road, Maidenhead

 
Phil Laybourne, the Wooburn-based photographer, has created a calendar of his favourite shots in aid of Thames Hospice. Phil will meet suporters and staff, with the calendar. Thames Hospice, Windsor Road, Maidenhead

 
Foodshare is holding a big event to thanks its supporters. Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead

 
Return of the St Luke’s Church Christmas Tree Festival. 26 Norfolk Road, Maidenhead

 

