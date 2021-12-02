(134080) Site pic of Bardo Lounge Cafe Bar, Maidenhead. Picture by Emma Sheppard
Dec 2021
SLOUGH 134079-4
(134079) Site pic of the junction between Grasmere Avenue and Shaggy Calf Lane in Slough. Picture by Emma Sheppard
SLOUGH 134079-5
(134079) Site pic of the junction between Grasmere Avenue and Shaggy Calf Lane in Slough. Picture by Emma Sheppard
SLOUGH 134079-1
(134079) Site pic of the junction between Grasmere Avenue and Shaggy Calf Lane in Slough. Picture by Emma Sheppard
SLOUGH 134079-2
(134079) Site pic of the junction between Grasmere Avenue and Shaggy Calf Lane in Slough. Picture by Emma Sheppard