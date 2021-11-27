MAIDENHEAD 134064-21

Maidenhead Xmas lights turn on event.Decorated Olympians and Paralympians from Maidenhead will be turning on the town’s Christmas lights this year. Team GB athletes Moe Sbihi, Jack Beaumont and Jeanette Chippington will flick the switch on Maidenhead’s festive illuminations. They will be joined by the winner of Norden Farm’s ‘Kipper’s Snowy Day’ competition.A festive trading market will be popping up in the High Street from 9.30am-7pm.From lunchtime, Traylen’s funfair will be open in St Ives Road, while at 2pm, Rotary will be entertaining people with its ‘Hook a Duck’ game.From 2pm-3.30pm, the Sing4You choir will perform in the Nicholsons Centre, while after this, performers are set to take to the main stage outside the town hall: Dance Inspired will showcase their talents from 4.40pm – 4.50pm, while the New Maidenhead Choir will perform between 4.50pm – 5.15pm.Bottle Kids will take centre stage from 5.15pm-5:45pm, just prior to the switch-on ceremony, which is scheduled for 6pm. They will perform again at 6.10pm.The event will be concluded with a ‘spectacular’ firework display from the roof of the Town Hall.