Mooboo bubble tea store, Windsor A new bubble tea store has opened in Windsor. 53B, Yard, 126 King Edward Court, Windsor
Nov 2021
WINDSOR 134057-60
Windsor Castle. Pupils from The Royal School are visiting the Castle. Pupils will also be singing beneath the Christmas tree in St George’s Hall.
WINDSOR 134057-17
Windsor Castle. Pupils from The Royal School are visiting the new pantomime costume exhibition and will hear about how pupils from their school contributed to the famous wartime performances. The costumes were worn by the teenage Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret to perform in charity pantomimes during the war.
WINDSOR 134057-16
Windsor Castle. Pupils from The Royal School are visiting the new pantomime costume exhibition and will hear about how pupils from their school contributed to the famous wartime performances. The costumes were worn by the teenage Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret to perform in charity pantomimes during the war.
