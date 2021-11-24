Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134050

First Platt Junior School, Oaken Grove, Maidenhead 2x Mountain Ash 2x Crab Apple 1x Flowering Cherry Pupils from Furze Platt Junior School and Furze Platt Infant School with the trees that they have won by entering a competition run by the Advertiser

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 134055

MAIDENHEAD 134055

Site shot of member of staff on phone behind the wheel. Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 134054

MAIDENHEAD 134054

St. Mark’s Crescent Methodist Church, Allenby Road, Maidenhead The church has recently completed its 2020 Vision Project, which has seen the space transformed with new meeting areas, toilets, and kitchen. Church Team

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved