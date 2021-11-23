Paul Masters with his van. He had his van and the cleaning business equipment stolen. The van was found but the tools were not there. Burnham
Nov 2021
MAIDENHEAD 134051-1
Campaigners for Maidenhead Great Park will be getting together later in the evening for a protest before the full council meeting. Some of the organisers are up for a photo in advance outside the town hall, MaidenheadL-R Caroline Hatfield, Tina Quadrino, Cllr Geoff Hill, Fiona Barrett, Debbie Ludford
MAIDENHEAD 134051-2
Campaigners for Maidenhead Great Park will be getting together later in the evening for a protest before the full council meeting. Some of the organisers are up for a photo in advance outside the town hall, MaidenheadL-R Caroline Hatfield, Tina Quadrino, Cllr Geoff Hill, Fiona Barrett, Debbie Ludford
MAIDENHEAD 134051-3
Campaigners for Maidenhead Great Park will be getting together later in the evening for a protest before the full council meeting. Some of the organisers are up for a photo in advance outside the town hall, MaidenheadL-R Caroline Hatfield, Tina Quadrino, Cllr Geoff Hill, Fiona Barrett, Debbie Ludford
MAIDENHEAD 134051-4
Campaigners for Maidenhead Great Park will be getting together later in the evening for a protest before the full council meeting. Some of the organisers are up for a photo in advance outside the town hall, MaidenheadL-R Caroline Hatfield, Tina Quadrino, Cllr Geoff Hill, Fiona Barrett, Debbie Ludford
MAIDENHEAD 134051-5
Campaigners for Maidenhead Great Park will be getting together later in the evening for a protest before the full council meeting. Some of the organisers are up for a photo in advance outside the town hall, MaidenheadL-R Caroline Hatfield, Tina Quadrino, Cllr Geoff Hill, Fiona Barrett, Debbie Ludford
MAIDENHEAD 134051-6
Campaigners for Maidenhead Great Park will be getting together later in the evening for a protest before the full council meeting. Some of the organisers are up for a photo in advance outside the town hall, MaidenheadL-R Caroline Hatfield, Tina Quadrino, Cllr Geoff Hill, Fiona Barrett, Debbie Ludford