Millie Anna Prelogar 17 is a young actress with Down’s Syndrome in Windsor. She recently met Ian McKellen and she is spreading a positive message about what someone with Down’s Sydrome can achieve and do. Windsor Theatre Royal, Windsor
Nov 2021
BURCHETTS GREEN 134041-1
In collaboration with Raleigh International, BCA is is hosting a COP26 Tree Planting event. Year 1 & 2 Level 3 Animal Management students are doing the planting and are all members of BCA's Conservation Club. Berkshire College of Agriculture, Burchetts Green
