BURNHAM 134031

Roger Holland and other action group members in Burnham. An action group has been started in Burnham to help with the recovery of the high street. L-R Carol Linton, Igan Hyati, Roger Holland, Vida High st, Burnham

MAIDENHEAD 134034

Cook My Grub, an app founded in Maidenhead which allows you to order food from home chefs in your area. Regis offices at Concorde Park, Maidenhead

 
BURNHAM 134033

‘Parents and Teachers at Dropmore Infant school are running a campaign as speeding vehicles and angry motorists are putting the safety of the school’s pupils at risk. Dropmore Infant School, Littleworth Rd

 
MAIDENHEAD 134032

A community effort to clear away some overgrown hedges on Courthouse Road. Corner of Courthouse Rd junction with A4 Bath Road, Maidenhead L-R Tessa Allanson, Lydia Egan , Cllr Clive Baskerville, Narumon Grayam, Sheila Attenbourgh, Simon Bond

 
BURNHAM 134031

Roger Holland and other action group members in Burnham. An action group has been started in Burnham to help with the recovery of the high street. L-R Carol Linton, Igan Hyati, Roger Holland, Vida High st, Burnham

 
MAIDENHEAD 134030

Work has started on the new pedestrian cross, with lane closures in place. A4 Bad Godesberg Way, Maidenhead

 
MARLOW 134029

Resident Sue Winter stood in front of Marlow Bridge to stop a giant HGV that was over the weight limit going across. High Street, Marlow

 

