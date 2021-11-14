£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Nov 2021
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
WINDSOR 134023
Remembrance Sunday. The Windsor service will be held at the war memorial and will be attended by the Mayor. War Memorial on Windsor High Street, Windsor
MAIDENHEAD 134022
Theresa May Christmas card judging Maidenhead Advertiser, Maidenhead
FIFIELD 134021
There’s a planning application for five more homes in Fifield. They will all be centred around a protected willow tree if they go ahead. Fifield Road, Fifield
SLOUGH 134020
Black History is being celebrated in Slough with murals of prominent Black women from the area. There are two in Queensmere, Slough
WINDSOR 134017
Former actress and Thames Hospice supporter Anita Dobson will be volunteering at the charity’s Vintage and Retro shop in Windsor Thames Hospice, 44 Peascod Street, Windsor. L-R Alexi Bolton-Power, Anita Dobson
