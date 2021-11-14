Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 134023

Remembrance Sunday. The Windsor service will be held at the war memorial and will be attended by the Mayor. War Memorial on Windsor High Street, Windsor

You might also like

RW 134024

RW 134024

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
WINDSOR 134023

WINDSOR 134023

Remembrance Sunday. The Windsor service will be held at the war memorial and will be attended by the Mayor. War Memorial on Windsor High Street, Windsor

 
MAIDENHEAD 134022

MAIDENHEAD 134022

Theresa May Christmas card judging Maidenhead Advertiser, Maidenhead

 
FIFIELD 134021

FIFIELD 134021

There’s a planning application for five more homes in Fifield. They will all be centred around a protected willow tree if they go ahead. Fifield Road, Fifield

 
SLOUGH 134020

SLOUGH 134020

Black History is being celebrated in Slough with murals of prominent Black women from the area. There are two in Queensmere, Slough

 
WINDSOR 134017

WINDSOR 134017

Former actress and Thames Hospice supporter Anita Dobson will be volunteering at the charity’s Vintage and Retro shop in Windsor Thames Hospice, 44 Peascod Street, Windsor. L-R Alexi Bolton-Power, Anita Dobson

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved