FIFIELD 134021

There’s a planning application for five more homes in Fifield. They will all be centred around a protected willow tree if they go ahead. Fifield Road, Fifield

MAIDENHEAD 134022

Theresa May Christmas card judging Maidenhead Advertiser, Maidenhead

 
There’s a planning application for five more homes in Fifield. They will all be centred around a protected willow tree if they go ahead. Fifield Road, Fifield

 
SLOUGH 134020

Black History is being celebrated in Slough with murals of prominent Black women from the area. There are two in Queensmere, Slough

 
WINDSOR 134017

Former actress and Thames Hospice supporter Anita Dobson will be volunteering at the charity’s Vintage and Retro shop in Windsor Thames Hospice, 44 Peascod Street, Windsor. L-R Alexi Bolton-Power, Anita Dobson

 
SLOUGH 134019

The relay race and the praying hands can be found at The Centre on Farnham road, when you enter and exit the building. Relay race - Olympic Sprinters - Marcia Richardson and Lesley Owusu. Praying hands - Meditation/Spirituality

 
CHALVEY 134018

155-157, Chalvey Grove, Slough, SL1 2TD Planning permission has been granted for the construction of 16 flats on a brownfield site in Chalvey.

 

