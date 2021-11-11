SLOUGH 134019

Black History is being celebrated in Slough with murals of prominent Black women from the area. There are two in Queensmere, Slough
The relay race and the praying hands can be found at The Centre on Farnham road, when you enter and exit the building.Relay race - Olympic Sprinters - Marcia Richardson and Lesley Owusu.Praying hands - Meditation/Spirituality
