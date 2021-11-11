Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

CHALVEY 134018

155-157, Chalvey Grove, Slough, SL1 2TD Planning permission has been granted for the construction of 16 flats on a brownfield site in Chalvey.

You might also like

SLOUGH 134020

SLOUGH 134020

Black History is being celebrated in Slough with murals of prominent Black women from the area. There are two in Queensmere, Slough

 
WINDSOR 134017

WINDSOR 134017

Former actress and Thames Hospice supporter Anita Dobson will be volunteering at the charity’s Vintage and Retro shop in Windsor Thames Hospice, 44 Peascod Street, Windsor. L-R Alexi Bolton-Power, Anita Dobson

 
SLOUGH 134019

SLOUGH 134019

The relay race and the praying hands can be found at The Centre on Farnham road, when you enter and exit the building. Relay race - Olympic Sprinters - Marcia Richardson and Lesley Owusu. Praying hands - Meditation/Spirituality

 
CHALVEY 134018

CHALVEY 134018

155-157, Chalvey Grove, Slough, SL1 2TD Planning permission has been granted for the construction of 16 flats on a brownfield site in Chalvey.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134016

MAIDENHEAD 134016

War Memorial outside Maidenhead Town Hall. The Act of Remembrance will be led by The Mayor, Councillor John Story and those attending will observe a two-minute-silence at 11am.

 
MARLOW 134015

MARLOW 134015

The defibrillator at Longridge Activity Centre was recently stolen. The Rotary Club of Marlow Thames Rotary and Marlow Bridge Rotary have funded the purchase of a replacement defibrillator. L-R CEO Amanda Foster OBE, Annie Roy-Barker(Marlow Bridge Rotary), Charlotte Jones, Steve Berry (Marlow Thames Rotary, Club President) Longridge, Quarry Wood Road, Marlow

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved