MAIDENHEAD 134016

War Memorial outside Maidenhead Town Hall. The Act of Remembrance will be led by The Mayor, Councillor John Story and those attending will observe a two-minute-silence at 11am.

MARLOW 134015

The defibrillator at Longridge Activity Centre was recently stolen. The Rotary Club of Marlow Thames Rotary and Marlow Bridge Rotary have funded the purchase of a replacement defibrillator. L-R CEO Amanda Foster OBE, Annie Roy-Barker(Marlow Bridge Rotary), Charlotte Jones, Steve Berry (Marlow Thames Rotary, Club President) Longridge, Quarry Wood Road, Marlow

 
Poppies above the shoppers, Bridgewater Way, Windsor Yards, Windsor

 
Levi Niemann is doing a sky dive in a couple of weeks to raise money for charity. Levi with his guide dog, Hugo. Maidenhead

 
Scaffolding on Windsor Castle, Thames Street, Windsor

 
Leader of the local independents Lynne Jones wants to see a residents discount parking scheme introduced in the 22/23 budget. She has also hit out at free parking only being available for Windsor residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays. River Street Car Park, Windsor

 

