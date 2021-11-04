Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

ETONN 133999

47-49 High Street, Eton. Historic England has added the building to its ‘Heritage at Risk Register’.

ETON 134000

For publics, Eton High Street. The road is due to be closed for the Eton Christmas Show later this month.

 
SLOUGH 134001

Slough Magistrates Court, 8 Chalvey Park, SL1 2HD

 
47-49 High Street, Eton. Historic England has added the building to its ‘Heritage at Risk Register’.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133998

Riverside Children's Centre is the main Maidenhead hub for the council’s new family hub service which it announced back in the summer to reform children’s services. Riverside Children's Centre West Dean, off Ray Mill Road West, Maidenhead

 
DEDWORTH 133997

Aldi is set to open a brand new store in Windsor on Thursday 4th November at 8am. Team GB gold medallist Bethany Shriever is opening the store by cutting the all-important ribbon. The first 30 customers will receive a voucher for a free goodie bag, Aldi, Dedworth Road, Windsor

 
MAIDENHEAD 133991

The football club are launching a ‘Community Magpies’ scheme for residents to earn a stewarding qualification. Maidenhead FC, York Road, Maidenhead. Neil Maskell

 

