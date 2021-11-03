Teddies Music Club is a children’s singing club which has had to change its venues and now operates in Windsor/Marlow/Twyford and Cookham six days a week. L-R Zita Newcombe and Claire Ross-Masson Marlow Methodist Church Hall, Spittal St, Marlow
Youth support group Aik Saath is getting involved in a scheme to get volunteers to be on hand in the emergency department at Wexham to reach out to youths involved in gang violence or suchlike. Gurpreet Brar from Wexham
Maidenhead Chamber of Commerce is one of the best ‘kickstarter gateways’ for getting young people on universal credit into jobs. One of the benefiters of this scheme is MyWorkSpot' L-R Will Ballantyne from MyWorkSpot', Mike Miller from the Chamber Clyde House, Reform Rd, Maidenhead