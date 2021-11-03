Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

The football club are launching a ‘Community Magpies’ scheme for residents to earn a stewarding qualification. Maidenhead FC, York Road, Maidenhead. Neil Maskell

Vape360 Degrees 51 Queen Street Maidenhead. Application for change of use from retail to takeaway.

 
Teddies Music Club is a children’s singing club which has had to change its venues and now operates in Windsor/Marlow/Twyford and Cookham six days a week. L-R Zita Newcombe and Claire Ross-Masson Marlow Methodist Church Hall, Spittal St, Marlow

 
Youth support group Aik Saath is getting involved in a scheme to get volunteers to be on hand in the emergency department at Wexham to reach out to youths involved in gang violence or suchlike. Gurpreet Brar from Wexham

 
Maidenhead Chamber of Commerce is one of the best ‘kickstarter gateways’ for getting young people on universal credit into jobs. One of the benefiters of this scheme is MyWorkSpot' L-R Will Ballantyne from MyWorkSpot', Mike Miller from the Chamber Clyde House, Reform Rd, Maidenhead

 

