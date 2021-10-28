Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, Slough Updated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
Oct 2021
SLOUGH 133978-3
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
SLOUGH 133978-16
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
SLOUGH 133978-15
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
SLOUGH 133978-2
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
SLOUGH 133978-1
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
SLOUGH 133978-14
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
SLOUGH 133978-13
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
SLOUGH 133978-12
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
SLOUGH 133978-11
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
SLOUGH 133978-10
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
SLOUGH 133978-9
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
SLOUGH 133978-8
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
SLOUGH 133978-7
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
SLOUGH 133978-6
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
SLOUGH 133978-5
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.
SLOUGH 133978-4
Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, SloughUpdated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.