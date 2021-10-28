Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

SLOUGH 133978

Observatory House, 25 Windsor Rd, Slough Updated site shot of the council headquarters in Slough.

IVER 133977

Entrance to Pinewood Studios. They’ve applied for planning permission to build a new 375,000sqft visitor centre. Pinewood Studios, Iver, Slough

 
MAIDENHEAD 133976

Bus/bus stop in Maidenhead. The council are considering building a Maidenhead Bus Station. Frascati Way, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 133975

Maidenhead Schools Gallery Exhibition Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead Altwood School, Geometric abstractions of the face - Ethan Woodward

 
MAIDENHEAD 133972

Half-term activities week at Norden Farm. Arts and Crafts session Altwood Road, Maidenhead L-R Poppy Batth 4, Harriet Hughes 7

 

