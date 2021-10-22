Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

FIRST CLASS 133910

EY1 class LtoR Teaching Assistant Miss Annie Wingfield, Class Teacher Mrs Aine Sadler and Teaching Assistant Mrs Nina Bhamra. Wraysbury Primary School, Welley Road Wraysbury.

You might also like

FIRST CLASS 133881

FIRST CLASS 133881

Bumblebee class. LtoR Class Teacher Miss Izzie Turner, Teaching Assistant Mrs Kim Barry and Teaching Assistant Mrs Reefat Bi. Furze Platt Infant School, Oaken Grove, Maidenhead.

 
FIRST CLASS 133862

FIRST CLASS 133862

Bumblebees class. Class Teacher Mrs Julie Honeyman. St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Cookham Rd, Maidenhead.

 
FIRST CLASS 133866

FIRST CLASS 133866

Reception class. LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Garima Bhardwaj and Class Teacher Mrs Savita Sharma. Larchfield Primary & Nursery School, Bageman Road, Maidenhead.

 
RW 133967

RW 133967

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
FIRST CLASS 133868

FIRST CLASS 133868

Inkpen class. LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Shanza Yaqub and Class Teacher Mrs Sam Pickering. Oldfield Primary School, Bray Rd, Maidenhead.

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved