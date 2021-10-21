Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 133962

Windsor Escape Experience, 15A Goswell Hill, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 1RH The owners have applied for a new alcohol licence.

The Alma pub suffered a break in recently and had some signs and other collectables stolen. Alfie Horn and Louie Blackman Alma Pub, Springfield Road, Windsor

 
L-R Grant Price, Wade Kirkaldie and Nick Pellew from The Windsor Squash Club. The club was forced to leave a previous site in Windsor due to the area being redeveloped

 
Stock shots of Masks. COVID Masks Surgical Masks

 
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
May’s Chocolate Shop, 75 High Street, Burnham Care and Share team at May’s Chocolate Shop. They run a foodshare for the Burnham community. :L-R Ollie Pope, Lisa Pope, Igan Hyati, Rev Samson Kuponiyi

 

