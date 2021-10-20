£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Oct 2021
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
OFFICE 133959
BURNHAM 133955
May’s Chocolate Shop, 75 High Street, Burnham Care and Share team at May’s Chocolate Shop. They run a foodshare for the Burnham community. :L-R Ollie Pope, Lisa Pope, Igan Hyati, Rev Samson Kuponiyi
BURNHAM 133957
St Peter's Church, Church Street, Burnham The team at St Peter’s Church. L-R Rev Janet Minkinnen, Pete Lewis, Rev, Samson Kuponiyi, Pam Rogers. They have been involved in lots of activities in the community and are becoming an eco-church.
COOKHAM 133956
Dave Chant and Sophie Witter have recently completed a 1,700km paddleboarding expedition from Land’s End to John O’Groats.
WINDSOR 133954
The Oakley Court film fair will be on the 31st Oct at Oakley Court Hotel. Harry Malcolm Oakley Court Hotel, Windsor Rd, Water Oakley, Windsor
