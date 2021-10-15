CHARVIL 133946

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Cookham Rd, Maidenhead St Mary’s School is holding an assembly to discuss what it means to be an ‘eco and sustainable school’. MP Theresa May is attending the event. Headteacher Mr A Dworzak greeting MP Theresa May
Mayors Office Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough. The organisers of the Sri Lanka Muslim Association’s summer extravaganza are meeting the mayor in recognition of their event which raised more than £8,000 for charitable causes. The Mayor of Slough Councillor Mohammed Nazir