MAIDENHEAD 133944

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Cookham Rd, Maidenhead St Mary’s School is holding an assembly to discuss what it means to be an ‘eco and sustainable school’. MP Theresa May is attending the event. Headteacher Mr A Dworzak greeting MP Theresa May

HURST 133948

Land at Sawpit Road, Hurst - potential development of detached homes at this location on this land.

 
TWYFORD 133947

Land is east of Twyford and Ruscombe between the A4 New Bath Roaf in the north and the railway line (Twyford) to the south.

 
CHARVIL 133946

Land east of Park View Drive North in Charvil. housing to be developed here.

 
SLOUGH 133942

Mayors Office Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough. The organisers of the Sri Lanka Muslim Association’s summer extravaganza are meeting the mayor in recognition of their event which raised more than £8,000 for charitable causes. The Mayor of Slough Councillor Mohammed Nazir

 
FIRST CLASS 133932

Butterflies class LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Gabrielle St John and Class Teacher Mrs Suzanne James. Claires Court Junior Girls, Ridgeway, Maidenhead.

 

