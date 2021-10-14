Sliver Class. Claytons Primary School, Wendover Road, Bourne End.
Oct 2021
SLOUGH 133942-5
Mayors Office Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough. The organisers of the Sri Lanka Muslim Association’s summer extravaganza are meeting the mayor in recognition of their event which raised more than £8,000 for charitable causes. The Mayor of Slough Councillor Mohammed Nazir
SLOUGH 133942-6
SLOUGH 133942-7
SLOUGH 133942-8
Mayors Office Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough. The organisers of the Sri Lanka Muslim Association’s summer extravaganza are meeting the mayor in recognition of their event which raised more than £8,000 for charitable causes. The Mayor of Slough Councillor Mohammed Nazir, Azhar Ariff
SLOUGH 133942-9
Mayors Office Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough. The organisers of the Sri Lanka Muslim Association’s summer extravaganza are meeting the mayor in recognition of their event which raised more than £8,000 for charitable causes. The Mayor of Slough Councillor Mohammed Nazir, Mohamed Hazeef
SLOUGH 133942-10
Mayors Office Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough. The organisers of the Sri Lanka Muslim Association’s summer extravaganza are meeting the mayor in recognition of their event which raised more than £8,000 for charitable causes. The Mayor of Slough Councillor Mohammed Nazir, Anaz Jabbar