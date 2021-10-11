R Harriott class. Class Teacher Miss Hannah Matthews and Teaching Assistant Miss Maeve O'Keeffe. Priory School, Orchard Ave, Burnham.
Oct 2021
FIRST CLASS 133926-1
Blueberries class.LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Sonia Vyronos, Class Teacher Mrs Erin Bushell, Class Teacher Mrs Sally Gingell, Teaching Assistant Mrs Natalie Potter and Teaching Assistant Mrs Nikki Tibbett.Polehampton C of E Infant School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford
FIRST CLASS 133926-2
Blueberries class.LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Sonia Vyronos, Class Teacher Mrs Erin Bushell, Class Teacher Mrs Sally Gingell, Teaching Assistant Mrs Natalie Potter and Teaching Assistant Mrs Nikki Tibbett.Polehampton C of E Infant School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford
FIRST CLASS 133926-3
Blueberries class.LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Sonia Vyronos, Class Teacher Mrs Erin Bushell, Class Teacher Mrs Sally Gingell, Teaching Assistant Mrs Natalie Potter and Teaching Assistant Mrs Nikki Tibbett.Polehampton C of E Infant School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford
FIRST CLASS 133926-4
Bluebells class.LtoR Class Teacher Miss Laura Burnett and Teaching Assistant Mrs Suzy Wellman.Polehampton C of E Infant School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford
FIRST CLASS 133926-5
Bluebells class.LtoR Class Teacher Miss Laura Burnett and Teaching Assistant Mrs Suzy Wellman.Polehampton C of E Infant School, Hermitage Drive, Twyford