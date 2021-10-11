R Harriott class. Class Teacher Miss Hannah Matthews and Teaching Assistant Miss Maeve O'Keeffe. Priory School, Orchard Ave, Burnham.
Oct 2021
FIRST CLASS 133907-1
Snowdrop class.LtoR Class Teacher Miss Maria Crawford-Smith and Teaching Assistant Mrs Sam Goater.Hilltop First School, Clewer Hill Road, Windsor.
FIRST CLASS 133907-2
Snowdrop class.LtoR Class Teacher Miss Maria Crawford-Smith and Teaching Assistant Mrs Sam Goater.Hilltop First School, Clewer Hill Road, Windsor.
FIRST CLASS 133907-3
Snowdrop class.LtoR Class Teacher Miss Maria Crawford-Smith and Teaching Assistant Mrs Sam Goater.Hilltop First School, Clewer Hill Road, Windsor.
FIRST CLASS 133907-4
Snowdrop class.LtoR Class Teacher Miss Maria Crawford-Smith and Teaching Assistant Mrs Sam Goater.Hilltop First School, Clewer Hill Road, Windsor.
FIRST CLASS 133907-5
Primrose class.LtoR Class Teacher Miss Bianca Hunter and Teaching Assistant Mrs Sara Kirby.Hilltop First School, Clewer Hill Road, Windsor.
FIRST CLASS 133907-6
Primrose class.LtoR Class Teacher Miss Bianca Hunter and Teaching Assistant Mrs Sara Kirby.Hilltop First School, Clewer Hill Road, Windsor.
FIRST CLASS 133907-7
Primrose class.LtoR Class Teacher Miss Bianca Hunter and Teaching Assistant Mrs Sara Kirby.Hilltop First School, Clewer Hill Road, Windsor.