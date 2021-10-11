Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

FIRST CLASS 133907

Snowdrop class. LtoR Class Teacher Miss Maria Crawford-Smith and Teaching Assistant Mrs Sam Goater. Hilltop First School, Clewer Hill Road, Windsor.

FIRST CLASS 133930

R Harriott class. Class Teacher Miss Hannah Matthews and Teaching Assistant Miss Maeve O'Keeffe. Priory School, Orchard Ave, Burnham.

 
FIRST CLASS 133894

Emerald class. LtoR Class Teacher Miss Georgia Clark, Teaching Assistant Miss Caroline Porter and Teaching Assistant Miss Suzy Seymour. Eton Wick C of E First School & Nursery, Sheepcote Road, Eton Wick.

 
FIRST CLASS 133931

Reception Class. LtoR Teaching Assistant Alice Taylor and Class Teacher Mrs Rav Atwal. St Peter's C of E Primary School,Burnham.

 
First Class 133915

Ash class. LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Kirby Braddon, Early Years Practitioner Mrs Vicky Price, Class Teacher Mrs Vee Alfred, Class Teacher Mrs Kat Eves and Teaching Assistant Miss Jad Lunnon. Wessex Primary School & Nursery, St Adrian's Close, Cox Green.

 
FIRST CLASS 133927

Reception Class. Trinity St Stephen Church of England (Voluntary Aided) First School, Vanisittart Road, Windsor

 

