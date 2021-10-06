Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 133901

Courthouse Road, Maidenhead, outside St Mark’s Hospital. Michelle Simmonds has been in contact about the walk-in service at St Marks. Michelle Simmonds alongside her husband Fred.

An open rehearsal from the 42 piece Mounted Band of the Household Cavalry. Norden Farm Centre, Altwood Road, Maidenhead

 
15a, Goswell Hill, Windsor Royal Station, Windsor An application for the premises known as Labyrinth in unit 15a, Windsor Royal Station, which used to host Vanilla nightclub, will be considered by councillors on the licensing sub-committee.

 
Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Church Gate, Cookham. Barbara Walmsley, 84, is holding a coffee morning for Oxfam. She has been fundraising for the last 34 years. Pic with guest speaker, Aiuthor Tim Finch

 
Six-year-old Harry Sansoy has been accepted into MENSA, the high IQ society. Braywick Court School, Hibbert Road, Maidenhead

 
Barbary Doves class. Robert Piggott C of E Infant School, Beverley Gardens, Wargrave.

 

