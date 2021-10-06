An open rehearsal from the 42 piece Mounted Band of the Household Cavalry. Norden Farm Centre, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
Oct 2021
WINDSOR 133899-2
15a, Goswell Hill, Windsor Royal Station, WindsorAn application for the premises known as Labyrinth in unit 15a, Windsor Royal Station, which used to host Vanilla nightclub, will be considered by councillors on the licensing sub-committee.
WINDSOR 133899-3
15a, Goswell Hill, Windsor Royal Station, WindsorAn application for the premises known as Labyrinth in unit 15a, Windsor Royal Station, which used to host Vanilla nightclub, will be considered by councillors on the licensing sub-committee.
WINDSOR 133899-4
15a, Goswell Hill, Windsor Royal Station, WindsorAn application for the premises known as Labyrinth in unit 15a, Windsor Royal Station, which used to host Vanilla nightclub, will be considered by councillors on the licensing sub-committee.
WINDSOR 133899-5
15a, Goswell Hill, Windsor Royal Station, WindsorAn application for the premises known as Labyrinth in unit 15a, Windsor Royal Station, which used to host Vanilla nightclub, will be considered by councillors on the licensing sub-committee.
WINDSOR 133899-1
15a, Goswell Hill, Windsor Royal Station, WindsorAn application for the premises known as Labyrinth in unit 15a, Windsor Royal Station, which used to host Vanilla nightclub, will be considered by councillors on the licensing sub-committee.