An open rehearsal from the 42 piece Mounted Band of the Household Cavalry. Norden Farm Centre, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
Oct 2021
COOKHAM 133897-2
Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Church Gate, Cookham. Barbara Walmsley, 84, is holding a coffee morning for Oxfam. She has been fundraising for the last 34 years. Pic with guest speaker, Aiuthor Tim Finch
COOKHAM 133897-3
Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Church Gate, Cookham. Barbara Walmsley, 84, is holding a coffee morning for Oxfam. She has been fundraising for the last 34 years. Pic with guest speaker, Aiuthor Tim Finch
COOKHAM 133897-4
Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Church Gate, Cookham. Barbara Walmsley, 84, is holding a coffee morning for Oxfam. She has been fundraising for the last 34 years. Pic with guest speaker, Aiuthor Tim Finch