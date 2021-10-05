Barbary Doves class. Robert Piggott C of E Infant School, Beverley Gardens, Wargrave.
Oct 2021
FIRST CLASS 133884-1
Owls class.LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Paula Gorle, Co Headteacher Mrs Jo Butcher and Teaching Assistant Miss Christine Carmody.Woodlands Park Primary & Nursery School, Heywood Avenue, Maidenhead.
FIRST CLASS 133884-2
Owls class.LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Paula Gorle, Co Headteacher Mrs Jo Butcher and Teaching Assistant Miss Christine Carmody.Woodlands Park Primary & Nursery School, Heywood Avenue, Maidenhead.
FIRST CLASS 133884-3
Owls class.LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs Paula Gorle, Co Headteacher Mrs Jo Butcher and Teaching Assistant Miss Christine Carmody.Woodlands Park Primary & Nursery School, Heywood Avenue, Maidenhead.