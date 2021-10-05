Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

CHARVIL 133888

The Charvil Piggott Primary School, Park Lane, Charvil. Parents/teachers will be running the Reading Half Marathon to raise money for a new daily mile track at the school.

FIRST CLASS 133859

Foundation Class. LtoR Teaching Assistant Miss Georgina Horrocks, Class Teacher Mrs Hannah Bain and teaching Assistant Mrs Tanya Kirby. White Waltham C of E Academy, Waltham Rd, White Waltham, Maidenhead.

 
Foundation Class. LtoR Teaching Assistant Mrs April Freed, Teaching Assistant Mrs Nicola Mulvey, Teaching Assistant Mrs Eriko Furusawa, Class Teacher Mrs Belinda Rowland. The Colleton Primary School, Colleton Drive, Twyford.

 
Foundation Class. The Charvil Piggott Primary School, Park Lane, Twyford.

 
Reception class. LtoR Mrs Davinder Shergill and Mrs Hannah Speirs. Dolphin School, Waltham Rd, Hurst.

 

