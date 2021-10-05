The Charvil Piggott Primary School, Park Lane, Charvil. Parents/teachers will be running the Reading Half Marathon to raise money for a new daily mile track at the school.
Oct 2021
FIRST CLASS 133864-1
Owls class.Class Teacher Miss Chelsea Painter.Waltham St Lawrence Primary School, School Lane, West End.
FIRST CLASS 133864-2
Owls class.Class Teacher Miss Chelsea Painter.Waltham St Lawrence Primary School, School Lane, West End.
FIRST CLASS 133864-3
Owls class.Class Teacher Miss Chelsea Painter.Waltham St Lawrence Primary School, School Lane, West End.