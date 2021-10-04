Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 133879

Steve Cooper, who will be with his bicycle. He was the first person to be fined under the council’s no-cycling rule in High Street, Maidenhead and Windsor’s Peascod Street.

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
Steve Cooper, who will be with his bicycle. He was the first person to be fined under the council’s no-cycling rule in High Street, Maidenhead and Windsor’s Peascod Street.

 
FOOTBALL - Holyport FC V CB Hounslow United Holyport Goal

 
RUGBY - Maidenhead RFC vs Tunbridge Wells RFC London & South East Premier Division 2.30pm kick-off. Braywick Park, Braywick Road Maidenhead

 
Burchetts Green Infant School are holding a scarecrow competition this week to tie in with harvest festival and raise money for the school. Burchetts Green Rd, Burchett's Green

 
A Langley hair salon has been accredited as a ‘green salon’, meaning they are recycling, composting and generally cutting down on waste. L-R Pina Evans, Kay Snelling, Ella Bartlett, Manager Christine Bridge Bifolco & Matty Hairdressing. Harrow Market, Langley

 

