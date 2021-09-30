Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

BURCHETTS GREEN 133870

Burchetts Green Infant School are holding a scarecrow competition this week to tie in with harvest festival and raise money for the school. Burchetts Green Rd, Burchett's Green

You might also like

BURCHETTS GREEN 133870

BURCHETTS GREEN 133870

Burchetts Green Infant School are holding a scarecrow competition this week to tie in with harvest festival and raise money for the school. Burchetts Green Rd, Burchett's Green

 
LANGLEY 133861

LANGLEY 133861

A Langley hair salon has been accredited as a ‘green salon’, meaning they are recycling, composting and generally cutting down on waste. L-R Pina Evans, Kay Snelling, Ella Bartlett, Manager Christine Bridge Bifolco & Matty Hairdressing. Harrow Market, Langley

 
SLOUGH 133869

SLOUGH 133869

183 Liverpool Road, Slough. The two buildings opposite Premier Inn on the corner. A major development has been submitted for a new seven-storey office block.

 
FIRST CLASS 133837

FIRST CLASS 133837

Reception Class. Cookham Dean CE Primary School, Bigfrith Lane, Cookham Dean.

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved