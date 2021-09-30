Burchetts Green Infant School are holding a scarecrow competition this week to tie in with harvest festival and raise money for the school. Burchetts Green Rd, Burchett's Green
Sept 2021
LANGLEY 133861-2
A Langley hair salon has been accredited as a ‘green salon’, meaning they are recycling, composting and generally cutting down on waste.L-R Pina Evans, Kay Snelling, Ella Bartlett, Manager Christine BridgeBifolco & Matty Hairdressing. Harrow Market, Langley
LANGLEY 133861-3
A Langley hair salon has been accredited as a ‘green salon’, meaning they are recycling, composting and generally cutting down on waste.L-R Pina Evans, Kay Snelling, Ella Bartlett, Manager Christine BridgeBifolco & Matty Hairdressing. Harrow Market, Langley
LANGLEY 133861-4
A Langley hair salon has been accredited as a ‘green salon’, meaning they are recycling, composting and generally cutting down on waste.L-R Pina Evans, Kay Snelling, Ella Bartlett, Manager Christine BridgeBifolco & Matty Hairdressing. Harrow Market, Langley
LANGLEY 133861-5
A Langley hair salon has been accredited as a ‘green salon’, meaning they are recycling, composting and generally cutting down on waste.L-R Pina Evans, Kay Snelling, Ella Bartlett, Manager Christine BridgeBifolco & Matty Hairdressing. Harrow Market, Langley
LANGLEY 133861-6
A Langley hair salon has been accredited as a ‘green salon’, meaning they are recycling, composting and generally cutting down on waste.L-R Pina Evans, Kay Snelling, Ella Bartlett, Manager Christine BridgeBifolco & Matty Hairdressing. Harrow Market, Langley