MARATHON 133858

Simon Graves, 56, lost a good five stone since his last attempt in 2012. He’ll be running virtually along local routes. White Waltham

Sachin Patel is running the London Marathon for five charities including Macmillan Cancer and Show Racism the Red Card. Holyport.

 
London Marathon - Alice Robinson is running on behalf of Women in Sport. Maidenhead

 
Citizens Advice Maidenhead & Windsor, 4 Marlow Road, Maidenhead. They recently merged with Bracknell under Citizens Advice East Berks.

 
Kat Eaves is running this year’s London Marathon. Cox Green, Maidenhead

 
Pitch side boards were fitted last week and theres also the main stand banners. Jeremy Spooner and Sian Lancaster, MUFC, York Road, Maidenhead

 

