Simon Graves, 56, lost a good five stone since his last attempt in 2012. He’ll be running virtually along local routes. White Waltham
Sept 2021
MARATHON 133854-4
London Marathon - Alice Robinson is running on behalf of Women in Sport.Maidenhead
MARATHON 133854-5
London Marathon - Alice Robinson is running on behalf of Women in Sport.Maidenhead
MARATHON 133854-6
London Marathon - Alice Robinson is running on behalf of Women in Sport.Maidenhead
MARATHON 133854-7
London Marathon - Alice Robinson is running on behalf of Women in Sport.Maidenhead
MARATHON 133854-8
London Marathon - Alice Robinson is running on behalf of Women in Sport.Maidenhead
MARATHON 133854-1
London Marathon - Alice Robinson is running on behalf of Women in Sport.Maidenhead
MARATHON 133854-2
London Marathon - Alice Robinson is running on behalf of Women in Sport.Maidenhead