MAIDENHEAD 133849

MAIDENHEAD 133845

Winners of Rotary 2021 Poster Design Schools Competition on Climate Change - Hannah De Franco 12yrs. Hannah was at Braywick Court School when she entered her artwork and is now at Cox Green. L-R Judith Diment MBE, Jemma Gerlis (Head of Key Stage 2 and YR 6 Teacher), Hannah De Franco 12yrs, Stephan Stephan