MAIDENHEAD 133826

A new crocodile sculpture will be unveiled as part of a community waterways fun day, and Ruby Lake will be unveiling the sculpture alongside Theresa May MP. Chapel Arches, Maidenhead.
Sept 2021
The Devine Buskers perform.The Waterways Fun Day, amphitheatre / Chapel Arches / waterways, Maidenhead.
LtoR Sue Ingram and Karen Faul drive a remote control boat.The Waterways Fun Day, amphitheatre / Chapel Arches / waterways, Maidenhead.
Nicola Stingelin.The Waterways Fun Day, amphitheatre / Chapel Arches / waterways, Maidenhead.
Mezzo-soprano Joanna Henwood sings.The Waterways Fun Day, amphitheatre / Chapel Arches / waterways, Maidenhead.
LtoR Lily Smith, 10 and William Smith, six play the hook a duck game.The Waterways Fun Day, amphitheatre / Chapel Arches / waterways, Maidenhead.
Patrick Ashe performs a card trick to LtoR Abi Lawton, 10, Ines Tome, eight, Susan Lawton and Ben Lawton, eight.The Waterways Fun Day, amphitheatre / Chapel Arches / waterways, Maidenhead.
Fenella Reekie.The Waterways Fun Day, amphitheatre / Chapel Arches / waterways, Maidenhead.
LtoR Ben Cavanna, Jonah Bliss, 12 and Jon Cavanna.The Waterways Fun Day, amphitheatre / Chapel Arches / waterways, Maidenhead.
Lee Stabler.The Waterways Fun Day, amphitheatre / Chapel Arches / waterways, Maidenhead.
1st Maidenhead and 19th Maidenhead Scouts.The Waterways Fun Day, amphitheatre / Chapel Arches / waterways, Maidenhead.
LtoR Ian Brewer, Mollie Workman, five and Laura Parker.The Waterways Fun Day, amphitheatre / Chapel Arches / waterways, Maidenhead.