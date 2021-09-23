Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

SLOUGH 133821

Saint Pauls Avenue, Slough. The road is set to be closed for a number of months whilst works take place.

DEDWORTH 133823

Verge on Ruddlesway, Windsor A planning application to build a mast here is going ahead.

 
WINDSOR 133822

Castle Hill, Windsor, which is due to be pedestrianised following a public consultation.

 
Saint Pauls Avenue, Slough. The road is set to be closed for a number of months whilst works take place.

 
WINDSOR 133820

A developer wants to build flats on this car park site. They’re currently selling the ‘scheme’ on Rightmove. Pics of car park

 
MAIDENHEAD 133819

The Landing, the large development in the middle of Broadway, Queen Street and King Street in Maidenhead. The development, which is due to begin soon, has been given a timetable of completion by developers HUB.

 

