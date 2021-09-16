A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre. Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
Sept 2021
MAIDENHEAD 133811-19
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-8
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, MaidenheadChief Executive and Artistic Director - Jane Corry
MAIDENHEAD 133811-9
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-10
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-11
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-12
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-13
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, MaidenheadRudi Shameldon
MAIDENHEAD 133811-14
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, MaidenheadL-R Gabriel Puliga, Norma Herdson, Nick Winton
MAIDENHEAD 133811-15
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-16
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-17
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-7
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-6
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-20
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-21
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-22
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-23
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-24
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-1
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, MaidenheadGlass Artist Kirsty Brooks, Technical Manager Matt Biss
MAIDENHEAD 133811-2
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, MaidenheadGlass Artist Kirsty Brooks, Technical Manager Matt Biss
MAIDENHEAD 133811-3
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, MaidenheadGlass Artist Kirsty Brooks
MAIDENHEAD 133811-4
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 133811-5
A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre.Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead