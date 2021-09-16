Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

SLOUGH 133809

Slough Police Station, Windsor Rd, Slough Slough Police Force is having its community funding slashed.

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 133811

MAIDENHEAD 133811

A plaque is being unveiled for the people who have helped the arts centre. Norden Farm, Altwood Road, Maidenhead

 
SLOUGH 133809

SLOUGH 133809

Slough Police Station, Windsor Rd, Slough Slough Police Force is having its community funding slashed.

 
SLOUGH 133810

SLOUGH 133810

Edinburgh Avenue in Slough Trading Estate which is due to be closed for just under two weeks. The road closure is from Stirling Road to 135 Edinburgh Avenue.

 
SLOUGH 133808

SLOUGH 133808

Former AzkoNobel site, Wexham Rd, Slough Planning permission granted for two data centres at former Akzo Nobel site. Also pics of current AzkoNobel site

 
MAIDENHEAD 133807

MAIDENHEAD 133807

Four personal trainers have taken over a gym at Maidenhead Rugby Club. The gym was on the verge of collapse and the four guys are keeping it running. L-R Sami Al-Zaid, Eddie Johnson, Tikki Patel, Chris Lee. Maidenhead Rugby Club, Braywick Road, Maidenhead

 
COOKHAM 133806

COOKHAM 133806

Taylor Made Liveries and Riding School, Strande Lane, Cookham. Claire Sayles is running a campaign to Pass Wide & Slow which is encouraging drivers to be careful when they pass horses on the road. L-R Anne Dutton with Tiger, Heidi Cooper with Archie, Claire Sayles with Buzz

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved