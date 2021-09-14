Robert Stothard and his partner Diane Pilgrim next to the damage and broken fencing. An incident took place in which a vehicle drove through their's and their neighbours fencing and struck their house before driving away. Church Hill, Hurst
Sept 2021
HURST 133803-2
Robert Stothard and his partner Diane Pilgrim next to the damage and broken fencing. An incident took place in which a vehicle drove through their's and their neighbours fencing and struck their house before driving away. Church Hill, Hurst
HURST 133803-1
Robert Stothard and his partner Diane Pilgrim next to the damage and broken fencing. An incident took place in which a vehicle drove through their's and their neighbours fencing and struck their house before driving away. Church Hill, Hurst
HURST 133803-14
Robert Stothard and his partner Diane Pilgrim next to the damage and broken fencing. An incident took place in which a vehicle drove through their's and their neighbours fencing and struck their house before driving away. Church Hill, Hurst
HURST 133803-13
Robert Stothard and his partner Diane Pilgrim next to the damage and broken fencing. An incident took place in which a vehicle drove through their's and their neighbours fencing and struck their house before driving away. Church Hill, Hurst
HURST 133803-12
Robert Stothard and his partner Diane Pilgrim next to the damage and broken fencing. An incident took place in which a vehicle drove through their's and their neighbours fencing and struck their house before driving away. Church Hill, Hurst
HURST 133803-11
Robert Stothard and his partner Diane Pilgrim next to the damage and broken fencing. An incident took place in which a vehicle drove through their's and their neighbours fencing and struck their house before driving away. Church Hill, Hurst
HURST 133803-10
Robert Stothard and his partner Diane Pilgrim next to the damage and broken fencing. An incident took place in which a vehicle drove through their's and their neighbours fencing and struck their house before driving away. Church Hill, Hurst
HURST 133803-8
Robert Stothard and his partner Diane Pilgrim next to the damage and broken fencing. An incident took place in which a vehicle drove through their's and their neighbours fencing and struck their house before driving away. Church Hill, Hurst
HURST 133803-7
Robert Stothard and his partner Diane Pilgrim next to the damage and broken fencing. An incident took place in which a vehicle drove through their's and their neighbours fencing and struck their house before driving away. Church Hill, Hurst
HURST 133803-6
Robert Stothard and his partner Diane Pilgrim next to the damage and broken fencing. An incident took place in which a vehicle drove through their's and their neighbours fencing and struck their house before driving away. Church Hill, Hurst
HURST 133803-5
Robert Stothard and his partner Diane Pilgrim next to the damage and broken fencing. An incident took place in which a vehicle drove through their's and their neighbours fencing and struck their house before driving away. Church Hill, Hurst
HURST 133803-4
Robert Stothard and his partner Diane Pilgrim next to the damage and broken fencing. An incident took place in which a vehicle drove through their's and their neighbours fencing and struck their house before driving away. Church Hill, Hurst
HURST 133803-3
Robert Stothard and his partner Diane Pilgrim next to the damage and broken fencing. An incident took place in which a vehicle drove through their's and their neighbours fencing and struck their house before driving away. Church Hill, Hurst