MAIDENHEAD 133799

John Percy with his painting called It Is What It Is. Cookham & Maidenhead Arts Trail 2021.

WOOBURN 133800

LtoR Sally Lewis and David Pearson from the Field Agility Club. Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council’s annual village show. Wooburn Green Park.

 
COOKHAM DEAN 133801

LtoR Simon Dando and Ben Twomey with their team mavericks go kart. Gravity Grand Prix, Cookham Dean.

 
John Percy with his painting called It Is What It Is. Cookham & Maidenhead Arts Trail 2021.

 
MAIDENHEAD 133795

Advertiser public notices this week Plans have been submitted to build a taller antenna pole in place of an existing one in Courthouse Road.

 
WINDSOR 133796

The council are planning to improve pedestrian areas in the town centre of Windsor, including footway build-out and paving improvements, outside Theatre Royal, Thames Street, Windsor

 
SLOUGH 133797

Thrifty Car Rental, Bath Road, Slough. Land between 324 Bath Rd and 374 Bath Road is being targeted for a 320 home development featuring apartment blocks. Thrifty car rental occupies part of the land.

 

