LtoR Sally Lewis and David Pearson from the Field Agility Club. Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council’s annual village show. Wooburn Green Park.
Sept 2021
MAIDENHEAD 133799-1
John Percy with his painting called It Is What It Is.Cookham & Maidenhead Arts Trail 2021.
MAIDENHEAD 133799-12
Dorothea Reid with her ceramic red court shoe.Cookham & Maidenhead Arts Trail 2021.
MAIDENHEAD 133799-9
LtoR Calina Lefter and Debbie Birdsey with their paintings.Cookham & Maidenhead Arts Trail 2021.
MAIDENHEAD 133799-8
Clare Buchta holds her painting of Emmbrook in Dinton Pastures.Cookham & Maidenhead Arts Trail 2021.
MAIDENHEAD 133799-7
Jill Chadwick looks through her glass artwork called the wave.Cookham & Maidenhead Arts Trail 2021.
MAIDENHEAD 133799-6
Jill Chadwick looks through her glass artwork called the wave.Cookham & Maidenhead Arts Cookham & Maidenhead Arts Trail 2021.
MAIDENHEAD 133799-5
Monique Sharp with her coulourful art resin clocks.Cookham & Maidenhead Arts Trail 2021.
MAIDENHEAD 133799-4
Bee Skelton with her picture of Marlow Bridge.Cookham & Maidenhead Arts Trail 2021.
MAIDENHEAD 133799-2
John Percy with his painting called It Is What It Is.Cookham & Maidenhead Arts Trail 2021.