Advertiser public notices this week Plans have been submitted to build a taller antenna pole in place of an existing one in Courthouse Road.
Sept 2021
SLOUGH 133797-2
Thrifty Car Rental, Bath Road, Slough. Land between 324 Bath Rd and 374 Bath Road is being targeted for a 320 home development featuring apartment blocks.Thrifty car rental occupies part of the land.
