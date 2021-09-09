Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

LANGLEY 133794

Playground at Grampian Way, Langley A painting mural on the wall of the playground

MAIDENHEAD 133795

Advertiser public notices this week Plans have been submitted to build a taller antenna pole in place of an existing one in Courthouse Road.

 
WINDSOR 133796

The council are planning to improve pedestrian areas in the town centre of Windsor, including footway build-out and paving improvements, outside Theatre Royal, Thames Street, Windsor

 
SLOUGH 133797

Thrifty Car Rental, Bath Road, Slough. Land between 324 Bath Rd and 374 Bath Road is being targeted for a 320 home development featuring apartment blocks. Thrifty car rental occupies part of the land.

 
LANGLEY 133794

Playground at Grampian Way, Langley A painting mural on the wall of the playground

 
MAIDENHEAD 133793

Traffic measures introduced for work near the roundabout at A4 Bad Godesberg Way are not being removed at 3.30pm, as indicated by the council previously. This work is to put in a traffic light crossing to help get to Kidwells Park, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 133792

Cycling down Maidenhead High Street is a punishable offence after a new PSPO was introduced.

 

