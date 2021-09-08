Traffic measures introduced for work near the roundabout at A4 Bad Godesberg Way are not being removed at 3.30pm, as indicated by the council previously. This work is to put in a traffic light crossing to help get to Kidwells Park, Maidenhead
Sept 2021
MAIDENHEAD 133790-7
Desborough College, Shoppenhangers RoadThe return of schools. Principal Maggie Callaghan with YR 7 pupils
